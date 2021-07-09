The Verde Report: First Home Win Showed What Austin FC Can Mean for MLS’s Quest for Relevance

Austin finally experienced soccer as it's meant to look, sound, and feel last Thursday when Austin FC fired home a quartet of goals – the first four ever scored at Q2 Stadium following a pair of goalless draws – against the Portland Timbers to register the club's first home win. By the time this column reaches press, the Verde will have either backed up that performance with another Q2 victory against LAFC Wednesday night, or will have slid back down to Earth slightly with a loss on match day 13 (recap and analysis of the match can be found at austinchronicle.com/austin-fc). Just for fun, let's make a prediction: a 2-1 win for El Tree with goals by Jared Stroud and Tomás Pochettino. OK, how'd I do?