Here are this week's top headlines around COVID-19 vaccines

Though the move hasn't been approved by U.S. regulators, California health officials are encouraging adults to get the COVID-19 booster shot if it's been six months since they've been vaccinated.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings.

Los Angeles County health inspectors continue to find high levels of compliance by bars and nightclubs with COVID-19 vaccination verification requirements, but some other businesses are still falling short in enforcing mask-wearing requirements, officials said.

TRACKING THE VACCINE : California by the numbers

Hospitalizations seem to be increasing in some parts of the state. Earlier this week , Riverside and San Bernardino Counties seemed to be increasing the most, but over the last few days Riverside County hospitalizations seem to show signs of a downward trend and Orange County seems to be increasing. LA County is fairly flat.

Recently, Florida has been fairing better than California when it comes to COVID-19 transmission, according to data from the CDC

The most recent numbers put Florida in the yellow "moderate" category, the second lowest, while California is in the red "high" category.

Each state's government has handled COVID-19 pandemic differently, especially when it comes to masks and vaccine mandates.

First, it's important to note that the current vaccination rates of California aren't much different than Florida. CDC data shows California's population is about 62% fully vaccinated and Florida is at about 60%.

And while current rates might be lower right now in Florida, data over the last few months shows California's peak case and death rates have been a lot lower than Florida's.

