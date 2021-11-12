CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Here are this week's top headlines around COVID-19 vaccines

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgMR2_0aqbjDmo00

California's top health official says if you want a COVID booster shot, 'absolutely' get one

Though the move hasn't been approved by U.S. regulators, California health officials are encouraging adults to get the COVID-19 booster shot if it's been six months since they've been vaccinated.

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings.

LA County reports high compliance with COVID vaccine verification rule

Los Angeles County health inspectors continue to find high levels of compliance by bars and nightclubs with COVID-19 vaccination verification requirements, but some other businesses are still falling short in enforcing mask-wearing requirements, officials said.

TRACKING THE VACCINE : California by the numbers

Hospitalizations seem to be increasing in some parts of the state. Earlier this week , Riverside and San Bernardino Counties seemed to be increasing the most, but over the last few days Riverside County hospitalizations seem to show signs of a downward trend and Orange County seems to be increasing. LA County is fairly flat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnpnP_0aqbjDmo00

Click here for an interactive version of this graph.

Recently, Florida has been fairing better than California when it comes to COVID-19 transmission, according to data from the CDC .

The most recent numbers put Florida in the yellow "moderate" category, the second lowest, while California is in the red "high" category.

Each state's government has handled COVID-19 pandemic differently, especially when it comes to masks and vaccine mandates. So why are Florida's COVID-19 transmission numbers lower than California's?

First, it's important to note that the current vaccination rates of California aren't much different than Florida. CDC data shows California's population is about 62% fully vaccinated and Florida is at about 60%.

And while current rates might be lower right now in Florida, data over the last few months shows California's peak case and death rates have been a lot lower than Florida's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFxoY_0aqbjDmo00

Click here for an interactive version of this graph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFkPa_0aqbjDmo00

Click here for an interactive version of this graph.

Click here to see our maps of the CDC's transmission data by state and county in California.

Note: We collected the data below on November 11. Some data sources lag by about a day.

Los Angeles County

About 7.2 million people, or roughly 71% of the total population were at least partially vaccinated as of November 10. About 6.5 million people, or 64% were fully vaccinated.

Orange County

About 2.3 million people, or roughly 71% of the total population were at least partially vaccinated as of November 10. About 2.1 million people, or 65% were fully vaccinated.

Riverside County

About 1.4 million people, or roughly 60% of the total population were at least partially vaccinated as of November 10. About 1.3 million people, or 53% were fully vaccinated.

San Bernardino County

About 1.2 million people, or roughly 56% of the total population were at least partially vaccinated as of November 10. About 1.1 million people, or 51% were fully vaccinated.

Ventura County

About 597,000 people, or roughly 70% of the total population were at least partially vaccinated as of November 10. About 549,000 people, or 65% were fully vaccinated.

Nationwide and Statewide

In the United States , according to CDC data, about 225 million people, or roughly 68% of the total population were at least partially vaccinated as of data reported November 10. About 194 million people, or 59% of the total population were fully vaccinated.

The same data shows about 30 million people, or roughly 76% of the total population in California were at least partially vaccinated. About 25 million people, or 62% of the total population were fully vaccinated.

This puts California at rank number 12 in terms of the percent of people at least partially vaccinated, and at rank number 17 in terms of people fully vaccinated across U.S. States plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Sources: County-by-county data comes from the California Department of Public Health, state-by-state data comes from the CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

P.S. Make sure you don't miss this newsletter by adding eyewitnessnews@abc7.com to your contacts. If you use Gmail, simply drag this email to your Primary tab.

Did you find this page through our website or app? Sign up to get our Vaccine Watch newsletter here.

Comments / 21

alexa
17d ago

The keep on mandating it becomes their agenda is to “depopulate earth” New world Order” one world Religion” we are living in the end times

Reply(2)
5
Yulior Eulises Zamora Lara
23d ago

Where I work relatives of my coworkers where vaccinated they still die why this experimental vaccine is a mandate knowing the this shot dosen't help at all stop the communism

Reply
2
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Dec. 8

The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Austin

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
State
Florida State
Los Angeles County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Covid
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did Florida end up with one of the best COVID-19 case and death rates in the US despite Gov Ron DeSantis refusing to implement mask or vaccine mandates?

Just two months ago, Florida was experiencing the worst COVID-19 surge in the United States. The Sunshine State had the highest seven-day average of cases per day as well as the highest hospitalization rate in the country. Despite these grim metrics, Governor Ron DeSantis did not issue new lockdowns, closures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Biden administration ignores adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccinations

Follow the science. That is what the Biden administration promised to do regarding COVID-19. However, the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Food and Drug Administration have all been dismissive of doctor concerns mandatory vaccinations are the exact wrong policy prescription. Late last month, Dr. Patricia Lee,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate temporarily halted: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses is still temporarily blocked, with lawsuits from at least 24 states. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. This is part of President Joe Biden's new employer vaccination mandate issued in September, and will cover 84 million workers. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy