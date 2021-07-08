Cancel
Britney Spears' mother files to allow her to hire her own attorney

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' mother files to allow her to hire her own attorney. Britney Spears’ mother wants her daughter to be able to hire her own attorney after her court-appointed lawyer resigned earlier this week.

Britney Spears
