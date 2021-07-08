Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Key party in Malaysia alliance pulls support for troubled PM

By Rozanna Latiff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07oGkZ_0aqZJDvu00
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's biggest political party and key ally in the ruling coalition withdrew support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin late on Wednesday and called on him to resign for failing to manage the country's COVID-19 crisis.

The decision by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to pull support came just hours after Muhyiddin appointed a senior UMNO member as deputy prime minister, seen as a bid to ease months of infighting.

Some UMNO lawmakers have been unhappy playing second fiddle to the premier's own party.

But the country's attorney-general said the withdrawal will not affect the position of Muhyiddin or his cabinet, as the question of his house majority can only be determined by parliament, not by pronouncements by political party leaders.

"For now, the government does not have any clear facts to show that the prime minister no longer holds the confidence of the majority of members of parliament," attorney-general Idrus Harun said in a statement.

Parliament is scheduled to hold a five-day special meeting from July 26, its first meeting this year after it was suspended in January when a national emergency was declared to deal with the coronavirus. read more

UMNO ministers in government, who hold key portfolios such as health, defence and foreign affairs, have so far not said they would quit.

Muhyiddin's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin was due to a failure to manage the coronavirus problem effectively, to ensure political and economic stability, and win the public trust.

Muhyiddin should make way for an interim premier, who would focus on the pandemic, Zahid said.

Zahid also called for elections after herd immunity was achieved from mass vaccinations.

Elections are not due until 2023, but Muhyiddin earlier this year said he would hold polls when safe to do so. read more

Muhyiddin has a slim two-seat parliamentary majority, with UMNO comprising 37 of its 113 lawmakers. The premier's party, Bersatu, holds 31.

Malaysia has been under tight lockdown measures since June as coronavirus infections rise sharply. It passed the 800,000 mark in cases on Thursday, the third highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and the Philippines.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umno#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia PM appoints Bakke Salleh as Petronas chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's prime minister on Monday appointed Mohd Bakke Salleh as the chairman of state energy firm Petronas. The appointment is effective Aug. 1, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

Turning 96, Dr Mahathir prays Malaysia will be developed by all parties

KUALA LUMPUR (July 10): Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who celebrated his 96th birthday today, prays that Malaysia will be developed by all parties until it reaches its objective of becoming a developed nation. The former prime minister is also grateful for being given the time and opportunity to serve the...
Indianorthwestgeorgianews.com

Open to alliance, have worked to strengthen party organisation: Priyanka

Jul. 19—To go or not to go for an alliance is the question that appears on the top of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's mind as she gears up her party organisation for 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. This became evident at various informal interactions that Priyanka had...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Indiaphiladelphiaherald.com

China hints to take over Pakistan after its consent

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 21 (ANI): China has been penetrating into Pak's economic and infrastructural roots for the last six years, and now, Beijing is all set to over Pakistan, but only after confirming that this is indeed what Pakistan desires. These announcements were made from different sources, including state dialogue,...
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Fury at plans that could jail reporters for up to 14 years for stories that embarrass the government by treating them like spies under the Official Secrets Act

Journalists could be hit with lengthy prison sentences if their stories upset the Government under ‘sweeping reforms’ to the Official Secrets Act, the newspaper industry warned yesterday. Reporters given leaked documents would be treated similarly to spies and face jail sentences of up to 14 years under planned changes to...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

PM attends 'Malaysia Berzikir' programme

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin participated in the ‘Malaysia Berzikir’ programme during the ‘Forum Perdana Ehwal Islam’ slot as part of efforts to face the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Muhyiddin joined in the programme organised virtually by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) which...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

Dr M: Money Syed Saddiq charged with could be for GE14 contest, not party funds

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes the money withdrawn by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman that led to him being charged today could have been the collection when Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) was being banned by the then Barisan Nasional government and not the party's funds.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Lawyer Haniff Khatri sues Bersatu to claim RM12.5m legal fees

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, a lawyer associated with former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and who claims to have played a major role in the formation of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), is suing the party over alleged non-payment of legal fees. Besides the party, Haniff...
Worldtucsonpost.com

Islamabad revels in Taliban's gain but Pak will fall victim

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 22 (ANI): Islamabad has been cheering the Taliban's recent victories in Afghanistan but a takeover of its war-torn neighbour by the insurgent force will leave Pakistan more vulnerable to extremism at home and potentially more isolated on the world stage. Pakistan is revelling in Taliban's recent gains,...
Indiathewestsidegazette.com

Pakistan Drags India Into Afghan Envoy Daughter’s Abduction Row

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has accused India and Afghanistan of distorting the facts involving the kidnapping of the Afghan envoy’s daughter. He said the investigation conducted by the authorities found no evidence of abduction in the Afghan ambassador’s daughter’s incident. The minister said that the...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

PAC to resume proceedings on vaccine procurement on July 27

KUALA LUMPUR (July 21): Khairy Jamaluddin and Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz are among those who will appear before the Parliament Public Accounts Committee (PAC) when it resumes its proceedings on Covid-19 vaccine procurement and administration in Malaysia next Tuesday. Khairy, who is the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme...
Congress & Courtstechgig.com

Parliamentary panel to question MeitY, MHA on Pegasus issue

A parliamentary standing committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will question officials of the Ministry of Information and Technology and the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the case of alleged illegal surveillance of journalists and political leaders using the. Pegasus. software. A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

Syed Saddiq pleads not guilty to CBT, misappropriating RM1m of Bersatu funds

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who was charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) and the misappropriation of over RM1.12 million from his former political party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) this morning, has pleaded not guilty to both charges. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy