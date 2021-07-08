Cancel
Warm Springs, OR

KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 8, 2021

By elizabeth.smith
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm Springs JCP/Prevention will have kids’ bingo this afternoon at 5:34pm at the Behavioral Health Center conference room. The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

