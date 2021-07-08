KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 8, 2021

Warm Springs JCP/Prevention will have kids’ bingo this afternoon at 5:34pm at the Behavioral Health Center conference room. The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.