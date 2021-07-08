Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Why Is It So Hard To Talk About Race?

By ToTNetAdmin
theorangetimes.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy do talks about race issues quickly devolve into attacks and defensiveness?. The answer in part is because deep down, we are all wounded. The wounds may not be the same for each person, but there are wounds nonetheless. Many of us are scarred by bias and discrimination, even if these scars are not outwardly visible in our daily lives. Why does racism wound us so deeply?

www.theorangetimes.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Md#The Brown University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
SocietyWashington Times

‘Please stop talking about Black people and White people’

Something that few people appear to be willing to say. But yet, something almost everyone believes. Please stop talking about “White” people and “Black” people. Millions of us just don’t care what color you are. This racist nonsense is destroying America. Please stop saying that “White people don’t see Black...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Topeka, KSCedar Valley Daily Times

COLUMN: Why Critical Race Theory is so dangerous

When Thurgood Marshall was strategizing his legal attack on segregation in the public school system of Topeka, Kansas, he asked psychologists Kenneth and Mamie Clark to repeat an experiment they had first conducted twenty years earlier in the 1930s. In what has come to be known as the “Doll Test,”...
Societyupenn.edu

The intonation Black/biracial men use to speak about race

People change the way they speak based on who they’re talking to and the subject they’re discussing. That’s the idea behind a linguistics theory called referee design. Sometimes the effect is amusing, like a study showing an amplified Australian accent when an Australian is in a room with a stuffed kangaroo. But sometimes the effect can be startling, like research Penn sociolinguist Nicole Holliday recently published in the Journal of English Linguistics.
Austin, TXromper.com

3 Myths About Critical Race Theory That Parents Need To Understand

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is one of the more polarizing topics facing schools today, but how many people truly understand what it is? A national Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 57% of adults said they were not familiar with the term. Those who responded that they were familiar with it responded to follow-up questions that “showed they embraced a variety of misconceptions about critical race theory.”
Societyhiawathaworldonline.com

I’m not a victim and you’re not racist

The Apostle Paul wrote to the early church in Corinth, “Let there be no division among you.” I Corinthians 1:10. I believe that the biggest cause of division in our country today, as it relates to education, comes from liberal-leaning educators and politicians who are imposing “Critical Race Theory" (CRT) on our public schools and universities. This effort is real and ubiquitous. It is not isolated to California and New York. At the most recent 415 school board meeting held on July 12, several comments from the public were allowed. Nearly all of those who commented wanted the school board to know what they knew about CRT, and not one of those who had comments spoke favorably about CRT.
EconomyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Country's first black billionaire calls for reparations so America can 'atone' for racist history

America’s first black billionaire said people need to “atone” for the country’s history by paying reparations to the nation’s black population. “Reparations would require the entire country to … admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism, and for that reason, black folks have been denied $13-$15 trillion of wealth, and therefore, we as a country now must atone by paying black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket,” said Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television.
SocietyPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The brutal truth about slavery

I commend Michele Norris for her column (June 20, “German faced its horrible past. Can we do the same?) laying out the brutal truth of slavery in the U.S. To those white Americans who can’t face our past, it’s time to grow up and acknowledge that our economic underpinnings were free labor from indentured servants and slaves and free land stolen from Native Americans, that this exploitation continued under Jim Crow laws established to put free blacks in their so called place and into the 20th century under convict leasing, sharecropping and peonage (ask U.S. Steel about their use of black forced labor).
Societymiamitimesonline.com

White privilege and power creating Black power and unity

With the death of George Floyd and the indictment of racist police officers, America has been forced to examine its system of trust and its integrity. It is very easy to indict the entire police force and write everyone off as racist police, but the chief in Minneapolis is a Black man. And not only is he Black, but he and four other Black Minneapolis policemen sued the Department of Police for racism in 2007.
SocietySt. Louis American

The perversion of critical race theory

Professor Derrick Bell has probably been turning in his grave. The late Harvard scholar’s study on the complexities of race culminated in the development of Critical Race Theory in the 1970s. Others, like feminist Kimberle` Crenshaw, have continued to develop the theory. CRT has been thrust into the national spotlight...
SocietyPosted by
Forbes

Dear White Colleagues: We’re Not Interested In Your ‘Racial Resume’

“I’ve been looking forward to this all week,” exclaimed a (White) woman I didn’t know as she grabbed an empty seat next to me in the conference room. I smiled and introduced myself as I closed my Palm Pilot. Honestly, it might have been an old-school day planner; it was the late 1990s, and I was in the first decade of my professional career with a large Fortune 200 company. A virtual stranger, she spent the next few minutes before the diversity workshop officially began bragging about her Black friend in college, the fact that she insisted that her daughter invite at least one Black classmate to her birthday party and her love of Benson reruns. To round out her “racial resume” over the course of the workshop she casually dropped references to extended family members of color, her Asian dentist and her parents’ participation in civil rights protests in the 60s. I couldn’t help but wish I had a gold medal in my purse to present to her as she clearly seemed to crave some sort of validation if not kudos (ostensibly for being a good, non-racist White person). Instead, I smiled, nodded and hoped for an early dismissal.
Providence, RImotifri.com

The RI history we don’t talk about: Hard Scrabble and Snowtown

Recently, conservatives have been campaigning to keep critical race theory (a theoretical framework that states that race is a social construct designed to oppress people of color) from being taught in schools. It is not taught in most public education systems to begin with, but, regardless, these attempts to prevent people from learning about the more shameful and horrific parts of American history highlight just how necessary it is to learn them.
Mental Healthhbr.org

Why You’re So Anxious About Going Back to the Office

If you’re feeling social anxiety about returning to the office, you’re not alone. Many folks are feeling unsettled. After over a year of remote work — and seeing our coworkers only on screen — the idea of seeing everyone again in person can feel overwhelming. And, since the Covid landscape is still in flux, it’s hard to feel sure about how long the “return to normal” will last.
Nashville, TNWTVF

Urban Outlook: Critical Race Theory: Why It's So Controversial?

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) —There is legislation in state houses around the country on what can and cannot be taught in classrooms when it comes to race. At least fifteen states have banned critical race theory and limiting how teachers can teach about race. On today's Urban Outlook, April is joined by Vanderbilt professor Dr. Chezare Warren who has taught critical race theory to have a discussion about what this legislation means and how it can affect our history education.
Societytheacorn.com

Debate over ‘white privilege’

This is in response to the July 15 letter “White privilege” by Brian Goldenfeld. There is white privilege, but many of us are in a white bubble and don’t see it. If you never saw the difference and thought that all the Blacks want is what we have, you are wrong.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
SocietyIola Register

The many disguises of white supremacy

When approximately 200 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched in Philadelphia right before Independence Day, I found myself asking a single question: How do people find time to travel across the country in furtherance of hate?. With Americans needlessly dying from COVID-19 when vaccines could save their...

Comments / 4

Community Policy