Miller named traveling student manager at Madison
Logan Miller, the son of Jason and Teresa Miller of Hot Springs, has been named a traveling student manager for the James Madison University women’s basketball program. Miller, a rising sophomore at JMU, is a 2020 graduate of Bath County High School. (Recorder photo by Mike Bollinger)HOT SPRINGS — The Colonial Athletic Association is spread from Boston to Charleston, S.C. During the next college basketball season, Logan Miller will more than likely see all of it.www.therecorderonline.com
