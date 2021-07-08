Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bath County, VA

Miller named traveling student manager at Madison

By MIKE BOLLINGER u2022 STAFF WRITER
therecorderonline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Miller, the son of Jason and Teresa Miller of Hot Springs, has been named a traveling student manager for the James Madison University women’s basketball program. Miller, a rising sophomore at JMU, is a 2020 graduate of Bath County High School. (Recorder photo by Mike Bollinger)HOT SPRINGS — The Colonial Athletic Association is spread from Boston to Charleston, S.C. During the next college basketball season, Logan Miller will more than likely see all of it.

www.therecorderonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Basketball
City
Boston, VA
City
Hot Springs, VA
Local
Virginia Basketball
County
Bath County, VA
Bath County, VA
Sports
City
Madison, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmu#Bath County High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
Sports
Boston College
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy