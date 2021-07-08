Support food pantry; hang on to P-EBT cards for discounts

• Laci Perdue of Covington, along with her parents, Dillon and Chynna, are excited to announce she is a big sister. Rylee Sage arrived July 2. Laci says she will hold her and help Mommy feed her. Grandparents Troy Snead of Mustoe and Charati Sizemore of Covington are excited about the arrival of this precious, rainbow baby. The Perdue girls already have their guardian angel, the late Todd Perdue, watching over them. Congratulations!