• A Monterey youngster was knocked down and incurred a skinned knee and elbow Wednesday at about 10 a.m. when she darted into the side of an automobile. Sheriff Glen Hammer said the child was released after being examined by a physician. The accident occurred in front of C and F Plumbing and Heating in Monterey. Sheriff Hammer said the car was driven by a man from Morgantown, W.Va. No charges were filed.