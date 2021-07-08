Highland resident again suggests Paul Trible lead EMS

Editor’s note: The following letter is addressed to the Highland County Board of Supervisors regarding the EMS program. To Board of Supervisors:. The 2018-19 committee met and discussed the options we believed were workable for the rescue squad problem. Then, Paul Klein — a professional writer — drafted the report to be delivered to the board. This draft was emailed to all of the committee members for review and suggested changes, after which we each either agreed the draft wording was support...