4-Star Pennsylvania Wide Receiver Kevin Thomas Includes WVU in Top 5
It’s coming down to the wire for 4-star wide receiver Kevin Thomas’s recruiting process, and West Virginia continues to remain directly in his plans. Thomas (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) has narrowed down his previously announced Top 10 to just five teams: WVU, Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska and Texas A&M. Arizona State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Maryland and Cincinnati have officially been ruled out of the chase for the talented wideout.wvsportsnow.com
Comments / 1