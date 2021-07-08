Cancel
Pennsylvania State

4-Star Pennsylvania Wide Receiver Kevin Thomas Includes WVU in Top 5

By Karl Ludwig
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s coming down to the wire for 4-star wide receiver Kevin Thomas’s recruiting process, and West Virginia continues to remain directly in his plans. Thomas (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) has narrowed down his previously announced Top 10 to just five teams: WVU, Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska and Texas A&M. Arizona State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Maryland and Cincinnati have officially been ruled out of the chase for the talented wideout.

