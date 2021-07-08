OU Football: Another dismissal creates an even less populated running back room

Kyle Phillips / The Transcript Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks runs with the ball against Iowa State during the 2019 season at Owen Field. Kyle Phillips

On Tuesday, the Big 12 announced its media-voted preseason all-conference teams, as well as its preseason offensive, defensive and newcomer players of the year.

Nine Sooners were selected to the all-conference teams and Eric Gray, a junior running back transfer from Tennessee, was honored as newcomer of the year.

Given Tuesday’s dismissal of running back Mikey Henderson, the Sooners are bound to be counting on Gray to stay healthy, produce and carry a heavier load than previously figured.

Henderson carried nine times for 81 yards and a touchdown last season from the H-back position. It was during spring drills he began the transition to running back.

He is the second running back to be dismissed from the team since May, the other being Seth McGowan.

Both dismissals are fallout in the wake of an alleged armed robbery stemming from an incident that occurred on April 15, one that spurred felony arrest warrants to be issued upon both McGowan and receiver Trejan Bridges.

Bridges was dismissed from the team by coach Lincoln Riley at the same time as McGowan. Both have since pleaded not guilty.

It was on Tuesday that it became clear the third suspect from the alleged armed robbery was Henderson.

That was when Norman Police spokesperson Sarah Jensen confirmed a request had been made to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office for an arrest warrant of Henderson to SI Sooners and Cleveland County Sheriff’s spokesperson Mendi Brandon confirmed a warrant had indeed been issued for Henderson to SoonerScoop.com.

Later Tuesday, an athletic department statement was issued, reading “University of Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday night that sophomore running back Mikey Henderson has been dismissed from the OU football program.”

While Bridges, McGowan and Henderson are facing real world consequences for their alleged actions, the Sooners are left to face the 2021 football season not nearly as deep at running back as they were exiting spring drills.

Right now, the only running back to have carried the ball all of last season for OU, who remains on the roster, is Marcus Major, who logged 35 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

Kennedy Brooks is also back in the fold, having opted out of last season during the coronavirus pandemic, after carrying 155 times for 1,011 yards during the 2019 season.

After that, there is Gray, who has carried for 1,311 yards on 258 carries over two seasons in the SEC and Todd Hudson and Jaden Knowles, both of whom walked on to the program.

Though not yet listed on the roster, Tre Bradford, a former four-star prospect, reportedly transferred from LSU to Oklahoma in June. As a true freshman for the Tigers last season, Bradford carried 10 times for 58 yards and caught three passes for 13.

Through the Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley eras of Sooner football, it has been preferred that OU’s running back committee be three- or more headed.

A year ago, it was T.J. Pledger and McGowan until Rhamondre Stevenson was cleared to return, after which it became mostly Stevenson.

In 2019, it was Trey Sermon, Stevenson and Brooks, though quarterback Jalen Hurts carried the ball more than any of them.

In 2018, it was mostly just Sermon and Brooks.

In 2017, it was Rodney Anderson, Sermon and Abdul Adams.

OU could still be in position to have a busy three-man committee, one that would most likely led by Brooks, with Gray and Bradford. Major could earn a bigger role, though he hasn’t yet, nor has he been projected to. Even Bradford, with so little experience, must be considered a wild card.

Yet, one injury, one disciplinary action, or one departure could severely affect effectiveness and depth.