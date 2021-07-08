Cancel
Tonight's Top 3 at 7: "Hungry" Hits of the 80s!

By lmartino
963kklz.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Springsteen entered adulthood, he looked back at his strained relationship with his father. He’d later joke at his 1999 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, ‘I've gotta thank him because -- what would I conceivably have written about without him? I mean, you can imagine that if everything had gone great between us, [it would have been a] disaster!’ ‘Independence Day’ looks at their relationship: ‘Well Papa, go to bed now it's getting late/ Nothing we can say is gonna change anything now/I'll be leaving in the morning from St. Mary's Gate/We wouldn't change this thing even if we could somehow.’ It appeared in a scene in ‘Blinded By The Light’ that underscored the universality of Bruce’s music: a son watches the effects that broken dreams in a small town has on his father, and is determined not to let that happen to him.

