Lakewood, WI

'Lucy Loved Lakewood' to be held July 17

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special summer program, “Lucy Loved Lakewood” will be presented July 17 at 1 p.m. at the Holt & Balcom Logging Camp Museum in Lakewood. Museum Director Kathleen Marsh will portray Lucy Holt, whose most well-known legacy is the Cathedral Woods, a 17-acre tract of virgin white pine and hemlock located near Archibald Lake. The site, preserved as a living historical memorial to the White Pine Era, is now owned by the Forest Service and considered one of the seven wonders of Wisconsin.

