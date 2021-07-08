Cancel
MLB

Domingo German Scratched Wednesday

SportsGrid
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Hoch of MLB.com reports New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was scratched from his start Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners due to an emergency root canal procedure. https://twitter.com/BryanHoch/status/1412925828300685314. German last pitched in an 11-8 Yankees loss to the Los Angeles Angels, recording a no-decision after pitching three innings,...

New York State
Yusei Kikuchi
