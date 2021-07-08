Domingo German Scratched Wednesday

The game between the Yankees and Red Sox scheduled for Thursday has been postponed, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. This game has been postponed because of positive COVID test results within the Yankee organization. Earlier today, the Yankees had placed Nester Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-IL, and Jonathan Loaisiga was placed on the list this past Saturday. The best guess is that these aren’t the only members of the organization to test positive. The will be the second time this season that the Yankees have had a COVID outbreak as several members of their coaching staff and other people, not players, in the organization tested positive earlier this season. That outbreak did not force the cancellation of games. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has stated that three-position players have tested positive for COVID and three others are awaiting results.