Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Global Covid deaths hit 4 million

By Associated Press
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017ASl_0aqVxzDa00
Memorials hang from the front gate of Greenwood Cemetery during an event and procession organized by Naming the Lost Memorials to remember and celebrate the lives of those killed by the Covid-19 pandemic on June 8, 2021 in New York City. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The global death toll from Covid-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.

The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University , is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world’s wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

The toll is three times the number of people killed in traffic accidents around the globe every year. It is about equal to the population of Los Angeles or the nation of Georgia. It is equivalent to more than half of Hong Kong or close to 50% of New York City.

Even then, it is widely believed to be an undercount because of overlooked cases or deliberate concealment.

With the advent of the vaccine, deaths per day have plummeted to around 7,900, after topping out at over 18,000 a day in January.



But in recent weeks, the mutant delta version of the virus first identified in India has set off alarms around the world, spreading rapidly even in vaccination success stories like the U.S., Britain and Israel.

Britain, in fact, recorded a one-day total this week of more than 30,000 new infections for the first time since January, even as the government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England later this month.

Other countries have reimposed preventive measures, and authorities are rushing to step up the campaign to dispense shots.

At the same time, the disaster has exposed the gap between the haves and the have-nots, with vaccination drives barely getting started in Africa and other desperately poor corners of the world because of extreme shortages of shots.

The U.S. and other wealthy countries have agreed to share at least 1 billion doses with struggling countries.

The U.S. has the world’s highest reported death toll, at over 600,000, or nearly 1 in 7 deaths, followed by Brazil at more than 520,000, though the real numbers are believed to be much higher in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right government has long downplayed the virus.

The variants, uneven access to vaccines and the relaxation of precautions in wealthier countries are “a toxic combination that is very dangerous,” warned Ann Lindstrand, a top immunization official at the World Health Organization.

Comments / 0

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

North Korea reports 'grave incident' related to COVID-19

North Korea's leader says a "grave incident" related to COVID-19 is putting the safety of its citizens at risk. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly lashed out at officials during a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party on Tuesday, South Korean-based news agency Yonhap reported, citing North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Public HealthArkansas Online

Indonesia becomes virus epicenter as hospitals struggle

BEKASI, Indonesia -- Indonesia has become the new epicenter of the pandemic, surpassing India and Brazil to become the country with the world's highest count of new infections. The surge is part of a wave across Southeast Asia, where vaccination rates are low but countries had, until recently, contained the virus relatively well​. Vietnam, Malaysia, Burma and Thailand are also facing their largest outbreaks yet and have imposed new restrictions, including lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.
Public Healthunicefusa.org

Indonesia Eclipses India as Asia's COVID-19 Epicenter

As oxygen supplies dwindle and the highly transmissible Delta variant rampages through the country, UNICEF is on the ground saving lives. Hospitals turning patients away due to depleted oxygen supplies. Health workers out sick with COVID-19 in a country that has only 0.4 doctors per 1,000 people. Firefighters dispatched to people's homes to pick up bodies of those who've died. At Indonesia's COVID-19 cemeteries, those who dig the graves work well past dark to bury the dead.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US renews 'public health emergency' declaration due to Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) — The United States remains under a state of "public health emergency" due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a renewal of the determination that a "public health emergency" exists due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The determination was...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

Vietnam puts southern region in lockdown as surge grows

HANOI, Vietnam — (AP) — Vietnam put its entire southern region in a two-week lockdown starting midnight Sunday, as confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row. The lockdown order includes the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City metropolis, the country’s financial and economic hub...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

What is (and isn’t) in the Dems’ ‘go-big’ bill

DEJA VU — Axios’ @alaynatreene: “NEWS: [Sen. TIM SCOTT] sets a new deadline on police reform. He tells @axios they need to pass a bipartisan bill by the end of the month. ‘I don’t think we can do this, after this month if we're not finished,’ he told me & other reporters.” More from Axios.

Comments / 0

Community Policy