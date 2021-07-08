Cancel
Trading App Superhero Launches US Shares for Booming Aussie Investor Market

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook out Wall Street, punters from the land down under are on the way. Aussie share trading platform Superhero recently announced it will let users buy and sell US shares, as the propensity of younger Australians to play in the stock market continues to rise. The FinTech startup confirmed this week it’s partnered with Apex Clearing Corporation to manage its US brokerage, custodian and execution services.

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

#Startup#Aussie#Brokers#Investors#Superhero#Australians#Fintech#Apex Clearing Corporation#Asx#Usd
