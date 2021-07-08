Cancel
Dana White On Demian Maia’s UFC Future: “It’s Time To Hang It Up”

By Harvey Leonard
mmanews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC president Dana White says that Demian Maia’s loss against Belal Muhammad was his final appearance in the UFC. Maia was last in action last month on a stacked UFC 263 pay-per-view main card. A unanimous decision defeat against “Remember The Name” saw the Brazilian fall to a two-fight losing skid. A loss against former title challenger Gilbert Burns last March halted Maia’s late surge up the welterweight division, which had included a trio of victories over Lyman Good, Anthony Rocco Martin and Ben Askren.

