The students of Salinas public schools should be inspired to learn the truth in our history of America (“People show their ignorance of what’s being taught in Salinas public schools,” July 1-7). The reason for that is so we can learn and improve the future for the next generation so we don’t make the same mistakes again and we can be proud of how far we have come from the courage of our founding fathers and the brave soldiers who fought for our freedom. Please educate, not indoctrinate, the students that are the future of this country. Marilyn Galli | Carmel.