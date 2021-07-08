Cancel
Kenosha, WI

Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

By Liz Snyder
Kenosha News.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a missed year, it’s time for Peanut Butter and Jam on Thursdays — starting TODAY — in Veterans Park at the Kenosha harbor. There are two free shows every week, one from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and an after work show from 6 to 8 p.m. The July 8 featured act is Sparks Fly — The Taylor Swift Experience. You can probably guess the material you’ll hear, plus they throw in some other female fronted pop country.

