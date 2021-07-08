Cancel
Wealth Of Thailand's 50 Richest On Forbes List Rises Amid Pandemic Challenges

SINGAPORE (July 8, 2021) –Tycoons on the 2021 Forbes list of Thailand's 50 richest added nearly US$28 billion to their combined wealth despite Covid-19's impact on the tourism-dependent economy. Buoyed by the prospect of an economic recovery and an uptick in exports, the benchmark stock index surged 43% since fortunes were last measured 15 months ago. That jump helped boost the combined wealth of the country's 50 richest by more than 20% to $160 billion. The complete list can be found here as well as in the July issue of Forbes Asia and the August issue of Forbes Thailand.

