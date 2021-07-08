Phoebe Dynevor 'crazy about' Pete Davidson

The SNL star has been connected to Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and, currently, Phoebe Dynevor. "For me," says Megan Reynolds. "Davidson represents the kind of attainable, affable, dirtbag with a sensitive heart surrounded by years of unprocessed emotional trauma that have calcified into an unscalable wall. Some might call this affectation emotional immaturity or, rudely, a waste of time. For me, I see not quite a challenge, but someone who seems as prickly as I am about vulnerability—a kindred spirit. It’s not quite about Pete Davidson the person, but maybe, the idea of Pete Davidson: A man with baggage that isn’t so cumbersome that it can’t be unpacked, who will make me laugh but has also seen his share of darkness. But what of his appeal for everyone else, the unwashed masses drawn to his presumably unwashed stoner aura?"