Britney Spears has said that she feels “blessed” and full of “gratitude” after the judge in her conservatorship case approved the singer hiring her own lawyer.Appearing in court for the second time in a month on Wednesday (14 July), judge Brenda Penny gave Spears permission to choose a new attorney to represent her after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham stepped down last week.It is the first time the pop star has been allowed a say in her own legal representation since 2008.Following the hearing, the “Toxic” singer shared a video to Instagram as she rode a horse and did...