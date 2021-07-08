Sony Pictures Developing “Faust” Animated Series Inspired By Comic Series

A new sci-fi action-packed television series starring Astro Boy; a heroic robot with charms of an adorable boy; and one of the most symbolical characters in the world of Anime. The original story was created by the 'Father of Manga'; Osamu Tezuka ' and is largely remembered to be his most popular work ever! A powerful mix of action; excitement and fantasy set in a futuristic robot-based civilization; ASTRO BOY follows the adventures of a jet-powered robot. Laser beam hands; searchlight eyes; 100k-horsepower strength and a superior yet human-like mind; join together with an incorruptible heart and uncompromising bravery. Nothing can stop ASTRO's mission ' to protect all that is good ' both robot and human ' from the forces of evil.