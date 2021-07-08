Sony Pictures Developing “Faust” Animated Series Inspired By Comic Series
It sounds like Sony Pictures’ The Critic won’t be getting a third season anytime soon, but the Animation arm of the media conglomerate is getting serious about adult animation which now includes development on this new series inspired by the Faust line of comics that hail from David Quinn and Tim Vigil. Godkiller’s Matteo Pizzolo will adapt the series for television with Brian Gibberson producing.www.bubbleblabber.com
