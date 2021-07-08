Phoebe Dynevor 'crazy about' Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale may have been married for 11 years and had a number of well-documented relationships, but according to the actress she’s yet to go on a single date. During an appearance on Extra Wednesday to discuss her new film, the actress, 47, was asked by host Jenn Lahmers about the worst first date she’s ever been on. “Do you know I’ve really never been on a date?” Beckinsale confessed, adding jokingly, “I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them.” She continued, “I don’t think I’ve ever been on of those, like, ‘oh, a friend has set me up and I’m meeting a total stranger.’ I’ve never done that. I just can’t think of anything I’d hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don’t know, that chances are I won’t like, and then have to sit and watch them eat food.”