Dodgers Sign Neftalí Féliz, Seager Injury Update, Victor Gonzalez to IL & More

By Doug McKain
Dodgers Nation
 16 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a tornado of roster moves Tuesday. First, it was announced that the team signed former rookie of the year, Neftalí Féliz to a minor league contract. We discuss the signing and if Feliz could be an impact reliever for LA this season. Next, manager Dave Roberts provided an update on Corey Seager’s injury status and when we could see him activated off the injured list.

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

