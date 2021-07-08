Dodgers Sign Neftalí Féliz, Seager Injury Update, Victor Gonzalez to IL & More

Gonzalez (foot) is a strong candidate to begin a rehab assignment in the coming days, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Gonzalez landed on the 10-day injured list July 6 with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The southpaw is eligible to be reinstated Friday, though it sounds like the club could be leaning toward the 25-year-old getting an appearance or two under his belt in the minors first. If Gonzalez does indeed begin a rehab stint in the next few days, he should have a good chance to return to the Dodgers' bullpen by the end of next week.