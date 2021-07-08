Johnson City businesses hope Congress can replenish depleted relief fund
Main Street Pizza Company is one of about 1,160 businesses in Tennessee that benefited from a $28.6 billion federal program called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The company, which received roughly $1.4 million, is still operating at a loss, but owner Jamie Dove feels better knowing his business now has a stronger safety net. The funding Main Street Pizza Company secured represents almost a year’s worth of payroll for the business, he said.www.johnsoncitypress.com
