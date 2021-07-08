Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Lifestyle Commerce Sets the Pace for Retail Sales Growth

Stamford Advocate
 16 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Lifestyle commerce is a prime mover of the customer experience journey that includes using mobile apps and payments as a key channel for retail shopping. It’s not only that e-commerce has grown, but more significantly, that mobile technology plays a larger role in the checkout process both for remote and proximity payments. Mobile use for pre-buy research and payments is a greater part of retail sales than much of the conventional wisdom now believes. A new research report from Mercator Advisory Group, Lifestyle Commerce Drives Expanding Mobile Sales Channel For Merchants, focuses on how retailers can leverage consumer mobile usage.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Smartphone App#Mobile Solutions#Prweb#Albertsons#Caviar#Chipotle#Domino#Dunkin#Freshdirect#Futureproof Retail#Kroger#Mercatus#Panera Bread#Subway#Taco Bell#Target#Wegmans#Whole Foods#Mercator Advisory Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Costco Is Partnering With This Massive Company to Delivery Your Groceries

Sometimes, a trip to your local supermarket just isn't in the cards, and browsing the digital aisles available on an app is easier than navigating the physical aisles of the store. Though grocery delivery isn't as popular right now as it was during the height of the pandemic, this convenient perk hasn't disappeared. In fact, retailers are continuing to innovate in the delivery space, and Costco is currently testing a new program that could prove to be a convenient choice for members.
BusinessZDNet

Home Depot extends partnership with Google Cloud

Home Depot on Wednesday announced it's extending its partnership with Google Cloud, after working with the cloud provider to significantly grow its digital sales during the pandemic. Home Depot has built on Google Cloud since 2015. Like many other retailers, the company saw a spike in its digital channels due...
Retailthemountvernongrapevine.com

Retail Sales Print Associate Wanted

DescriptionStaples Connect is focused on our customer and our community, while empowering you to learn, grow and deliver. As a Retail Sales Copy & Print Marketing Associate, you will be collaborative and inclusive in helping our customers while being part of a fun, team-oriented retail culture. You’ll provide exceptional customer service and solutions to customer’s print needs to produce professionally finished products using the print and production equipment (training provided).
RetailBusiness Insider

UK Retail Sales Recover In June

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales recovered in June as the start of the Euro 2020 football championship boosted food store sales, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday. Retail sales grew 0.5 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.3 percent fall in May. Sales were forecast to...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Snapchat And Twitter Advance Social Commerce Ambitions; Harley-Davidson Revs Up Digital D2C Sales

In today’s top retail news, both Snapchat and Twitter reported strong quarterly earnings as the social media companies try to insert themselves more into the world of commerce, while Harley-Davidson takes a major step in its own digital aspirations. Also, Taboola is acquiring eCommerce platform Connexity, and Skechers executives say they are “cautiously optimistic” about the back-to-school shopping season.
StocksInvestopedia

Investors Dine on Restaurant Stocks as Sales and Earnings Climb

Restaurant stocks have served up gains this week after U.S. Census Bureau data revealed that the industry's total sales topped $70.6 billion in June, up 2.3% from May's sales volume and 6.6% above February 2020's pre-pandemic sales figure of $66.2 billion. It marks the fifth solid gain in the past six months, raising hopes that increased vaccination rates are giving diners the confidence to venture back to restaurants and up their spend on takeout. The restaurant group also received a boost Thursday from Domino's Pizza, Inc.'s (DPZ) quarterly earnings, which came in well ahead of Wall Street expectations.
RetailDealerscope

Why Retailers Need to Personalize the Customer Experience

The term ‘retail experience’ is often centered in the physical realm — namely, as the combination of in-store phenomena and shopping ‘Easter eggs’ that make the experience exciting. What this approach leaves out is the more internal, organic experience laid out by the data driving every interaction a customer has with a brand or retailer. As our world began to require digital interactions — with each other as well as with companies — at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, that latter version of “experience” has become much more important, as retailers try to bring their digital offerings into line with the physical. We’ve seen a number of them leave out a critical piece of the puzzle, however. This article will examine that missing piece. First, we’ll look at the fragmented approach historically taken on the road to ‘customer experience,’ what this model leaves out, and a few examples. Then we’ll will dive into the shifting mindset in corporate leadership, addressing new modes of data analysis toward creating a new standard for the customer journey — and, further, why we actually need to expand our understanding of ‘experience’ beyond just that of the customer.
Internetsourceforge.net

Q&A with Connex: Automating Ecommerce Data Entry into QuickBooks

With the growth of ecommerce, business owners are looking for ways to automate their daily operations to increase revenue, save on costs, and improve customer experience. Despite the advances in technology, many business owners still rely on manual data entry to do their accounting. This leads to wasted time, money, as well as human errors. It is estimated that many business owners spend hundreds of hours a year entering the data themselves, or pay tens of thousands of dollars a year to hire someone else to do it.
Grocery & Supermaketfoodlogistics.com

Revolutionizing Grocery E-Commerce with Automation

Convenience is now the driving force behind every consumer decision, shaping and defining all shopping behaviors. We live in a world where speed of access and availability can win or lose a customer's business, forcing companies across all sectors to evolve to remain competitive. For the grocery industry, there’s no...
Retailmurphyshockeylaw.net

Department Stores Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Significant Growth | Top Brands:Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, Carrefour, Target, Macy’s, Sears, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, JCPenney…

This report studies the Department Stores Market with many aspects of the industry such as market size, market status, market trends and forecast. The report also provides brief information on competitors and opportunities for specific growth with the key market drivers. Find the comprehensive analysis of the Department Stores market segmented by company, region, type and applications in the report.
Retailatlantanews.net

Rapid Growth in E-commerce Stores to Boost Sales of Combi Cans Market - States Fact.MR

The global combi cans market is primarily driven by the growth of the packaging industry in the forecast period. Besides the features associated with combi cans, such as odorless, leak-proof quality, moisture-resistant factor, quick refuel without splash effects, adjustable size of two containers to achieve optimized fuel and chain oil ratio further accelerates the demand for the combi cans market. The global combi cans market is expected to witness huge gains primarily due to the recent innovations in the market, which also meets the sustainability goals.
Real EstateShareCast

US home sales grow at a moderate pace in June

US home sales bounced back in June following four consecutive monthly declines, however the pace was moderate as higher prices and low inventory continued to weigh on the property market. Existing home sales increased 1.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86m units last month, according to the National...
Retailroboticstomorrow.com

The Elimination Tide of Physical Stores: Rise of E-commerce

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent countrywide lockdowns, retailers around the globe are suffering huge losses. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Commerce, total retail sales have plunged by a shocking 8.7 per cent, offering a grim snapshot of the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on consumer spending.
Marketsrestaurantdive.com

Chipotle's digital sales rose 10.5% during Q2

Chipotle increased revenue by 38.7% year-over-year, comp sales by 31.2% and digital sales by 10.5% in Q2 2021, according to the company's Tuesday earnings release. Digital sales generated $916.5 million for the chain during the quarter. The company's returns should continue to improve as it accelerates its Chipotlane model, CEO...
New York City, NYmarketingdive.com

4 trends impacting retail marketing strategies

To become known, street vendors in the 18th and 19th centuries would hawk their products and services in open-air markets. Fast-forward a couple centuries, and brands now rely on the likes of Facebook, Google and Amazon to help push their products in front of the eyes of consumers. But as...
BusinessPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis e-commerce retailer Goedeker's hires new CFO

Household appliance retailer Goedeker’s has hired a new chief financial officer. The e-commerce company, which publicly trades as 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED), said Tuesday it has named Maria Johnson as its CFO. She will replace Bob Barry, who will become Goedeker’s chief accounting officer. Both appointments are effective Monday, July 26.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Opportunities And Future Headwinds In Retail

Verishop is teaming with Snapchat to roll out a social commerce experience with the popular image-sharing app. In retail, Macy’s is continuing to chase the under-40 consumer segment with a new private brand called “And Now This,” which is rolling out at the start of the back-to-school shopping season. And in transportation, logistical challenges could present a retail headwind in the latter half of the year. All this, Today in Data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy