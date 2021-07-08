Lifestyle Commerce Sets the Pace for Retail Sales Growth
BOSTON (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Lifestyle commerce is a prime mover of the customer experience journey that includes using mobile apps and payments as a key channel for retail shopping. It’s not only that e-commerce has grown, but more significantly, that mobile technology plays a larger role in the checkout process both for remote and proximity payments. Mobile use for pre-buy research and payments is a greater part of retail sales than much of the conventional wisdom now believes. A new research report from Mercator Advisory Group, Lifestyle Commerce Drives Expanding Mobile Sales Channel For Merchants, focuses on how retailers can leverage consumer mobile usage.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0