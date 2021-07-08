Lifestyle Commerce Sets the Pace for Retail Sales Growth

The term ‘retail experience’ is often centered in the physical realm — namely, as the combination of in-store phenomena and shopping ‘Easter eggs’ that make the experience exciting. What this approach leaves out is the more internal, organic experience laid out by the data driving every interaction a customer has with a brand or retailer. As our world began to require digital interactions — with each other as well as with companies — at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, that latter version of “experience” has become much more important, as retailers try to bring their digital offerings into line with the physical. We’ve seen a number of them leave out a critical piece of the puzzle, however. This article will examine that missing piece. First, we’ll look at the fragmented approach historically taken on the road to ‘customer experience,’ what this model leaves out, and a few examples. Then we’ll will dive into the shifting mindset in corporate leadership, addressing new modes of data analysis toward creating a new standard for the customer journey — and, further, why we actually need to expand our understanding of ‘experience’ beyond just that of the customer.