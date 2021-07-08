Cancel
Spokane County, WA

Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for July 8

By Alan Liere
The Spokesman-Review
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Swede’s Fly Shop on Garland, Allen Petersen had this to say about fishing area lakes during the heat wave: “Successful fly fishers are using full sinking lines that sink about 7 inches per second, and fishing them in the deeper sections of the lakes to avoid the heated shallows. Lakes like Fishtrap, Badger and Amber all have good fish populations with sizable holdover trout. I would suggest aquatic insects that imitate the dragon fly, damsel fly, leeches and amphipods, all fished as deep as possible. Put some life into the retrieve by using short erratic strips of the fly line, pausing every 3 feet or so.”

