Alabama State

Teen killed after crash into mailbox in Talladega County

By WVTM 13 Digital
 16 days ago
Police lights cracked glass SOURCE: WVTM 13

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — A teenager was killed and another person was injured after a crash in Talladega County last night.

The Alabama State Troopers reported the crash happened on Eastaboga Road, about 10 miles northeast of Talladega just before 9 p.m.

State Troopers say an SUV left the roadway and crashed into a mailbox.

According to a news release, a teenage passenger in the SUV died at the scene.

The SUV's driver was taken to Children's Hospital for treatment, said the state troopers.

ALEA continues to investigate.

