Garth Brooks Announces Gillette Stadium Concert

By Matty Jeff
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 16 days ago
Even for the biggest selling solo artist in history, there are still firsts and you can be a part of this one!. And Garth Brooks just announced his first-ever show at Gillette Stadium. For the first time ever classics like "Friends In Low Places," "The Thunder Rolls," "Two Pina Coladas," and so many more will ring through Foxborough, Massachusetts when Garth returns to New England Saturday, October 9th at 7 pm. Garth will also be doing this show in the round, so there will not be a bad seat in the house. Basically, no matter where you are in the stadium, you will have a great view of Garth running all over the place doing his thing.

