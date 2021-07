Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has made the obvious connection between COVID vaccinations and victories in 2021, given the competitive advantages that flow from having as many players as possible on a given team vaccinated. And Irvin is right; the teams with the most vaccinated players will operate under 2019 rules. Those that don’t will deal with the hassles and annoyances of 2020’s COVID protocols, along with the day-in, day-out possibility of players returning a positive test.