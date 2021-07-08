Lighthouse Health & Wellness Announces National Strategic Partnership with Survive First

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The partnership between Survive First and Lighthouse Health & Wellness strengthens and expands the individual influence of each. Lighthouse H&W supported the annual Run for Responders 5K race that Survive First proudly hosts and has already committed to help sponsor next year’s event happening on January 8th, 2022. As a partner organization, Lighthouse H&W will introduce the Survive First Foundation and the work they do to all new Lighthouse H&W participating agencies. This exemplifies Lighthouse’s declared mission to foster the discovery, development, and distribution of health and wellness tools, information, and initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by first responders and those who support them.