Indians' Nick Sandlin: Pitching well of late

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Sandlin has allowed just one run in 12.2 innings since the start of June. He's had a little good fortune since he's yielded seven hits, nine walks and a hit batter in that stretch of 13 appearances. Sandlin has also racked up 22 strikeouts, a win and two holds. He's been one of Cleveland's most effective relievers with a 1.90 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB in 23.2 innings overall, but he's still expected to mainly see low-leverage work in the second half of the season.

www.cbssports.com

