Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul got into heated exchange over the origins of coronavirus. The tense back-and-forth took place Tuesday during a hearing on Capitol Hill, where the Kentucky GOP senator accused Fauci of lying to Congress during his testimony back in May. Paul pointed out that Fauci previously denied the claims that the National Institutes of Health helped fund controversial research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the facility at the center of unfounded lab leak claims. The Republican lawmaker specifically pointed to a NIH-funded study in which Wuhan lab staffers researched coronaviruses in bats using “gain-of-function” methods, which aim to increase the transmissibility of potential pandemic pathogens.