Is Ivanka next? Why Trump-Org charges could spell trouble for Ivanka

MSNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It looks fishy in essentially a swap of tax fraud. That’s what makes me think that’s where they are going to look,” says former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne on Ivanka Trump’s potential legal exposure based on Trump Org payments.

