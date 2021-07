UFC bantamweight Kris Moutinho explained how much the life-changing $75,000 “Fight of the Night” bonus he earned at UFC 264 means to him. Moutinho fought Sean O’Malley in what the oddsmakers viewed as a mismatch after the Portuguese-American took the fight on short notice for Louis Smolka. Despite being a heavy underdog in the fight, Moutinho put on a respectable performance as he was able to nearly go the full 15 minutes with one of the best bantamweights in the UFC. Although he didn’t get his hand raised, Moutinho earned a legion of new fans as he showed how tough and durable he was by almost going the distance with O’Malley.