Sean McVay thought 49ers might draft Kyle Pitts with the third choice
Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. From the time they traded up to No. 3 on March 26, the 49ers had everyone fooled about who they were targeting. Mac Jones initially was the popular guess. Trey Lance, who ended up being the choice, and Justin Fields also were considered candidates. Kyle Pitts even wondered whether the 49ers traded up for him. [more]www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0