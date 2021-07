Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Loki Episode 6. At long last, the Loki finale is here. Even though the first season of the Marvel Disney+ show only consisted of six episodes, we’ve been through a lot together. We began way back at the Battle of New York, as that version of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki was plucked from the timeline and arrested by the TVA, only to then aid the TVA in hunting down a murderous Loki variant, only to then team up with and kinda fall in love with said murderous Loki variant, only to then discover the TVA is bunk and everything they’ve been told is a lie. We ran through a lot of story in six hours, but it’s a testament to the filmmaking team, writers, and performers that it all felt completely character-focused, right up through the end.