It’s Time to Bring Back 80s Movie Cereals
It might not sound like something that should make a difference, but a lot of people are well aware that putting a different label on something can up the sales in a big way thanks to the way this helps a person associate the product with a favorite aspect of pop culture. In other words, those expensive cereals and other items in the grocery store that a lot of people might not touch become more appealing when they have the likeness of a favorite celebrity on the front or are seen to promote a movie that happens to be popular at the time. The marketing teams back in the 80s locked onto this in a big way and made it possible for movies to gain even more prominence in the grocery store by creating images on cereal boxes to sell the products, which in many cases were themed to fit with the movie. The cereal pieces being shaped like something that was pertinent to the movie being promoted was even better, since kids, who are far more impressionable than most, couldn't help but be amazed by cereal shaped like the bat signal or like Gremlins, or any other bunch of shapes that reminded them of their favorite movies.
