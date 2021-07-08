It’s Time to Bring Back 80s Movie Cereals

So many people have argued for sequels for so many movies that it’s difficult to say which ones really deserve it since some of them obviously should be continued given that their stories can go in so many directions, while others might just get worse as time goes on. What it really depends on is the type of writing that goes into the story and the effort that is made to make it come to life yet again in a manner that fans of the original movies might actually enjoy. The sequels that we’ve been given over the years are kind of hard to get behind at times since some of them have been great, some have been good, and some have been so godawful that people have to sit and wonder why in the world they were made in the first place and what the directors were thinking. In some cases, though a story has been left in a manner that kind of begs for a sequel since people want to see what happened and if the possibility of things getting worse or better might have been realized. In this instance, one can’t help but agree that a sequel might be needed, if only to flesh out the story a little more.