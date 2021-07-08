ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - YMM

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report resulting from allegations that FTA may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased FTA securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2114.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT:On July 5, 2021, FTA issued a press release entitled "Full Truck Alliance Announces Cybersecurity Review in China" which announced that "pursuant to an announcement issued by the Cybersecurity Review Office ('CRO') of the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, CRO has initiated a cybersecurity review of FTA's Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps." The press release further revealed that "[i]n order to facilitate the review and prevent the expansion of potential risks, these mobile apps are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period."

On this news, FTA ADSs fell $1.27 per ADS, or over 6%, to close at $17.75 per ADS on July 6, 2021, the next trading day, damaging investors.

