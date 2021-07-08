Big Boy to stop in town

One of Union Pacific’s original steam engines, known as Big Boy No. 4014, will begin a cross country journey next month. The engine will make a stop in Corsicana on Aug. 15. “Weighing in at 1.2 million pounds, the Big Boy makes a big impression in communities it visits, reminding us of bygone days and the important role the railroad continues to play in our global economy,” said Scott Moore, Senior Vice-president – Corporate Relations and Chief Administrative Officer. “This summer, we are proud to announce that the Big Boy will be back to tour through ten of the states and hundreds of the communities which Union Pacific serves.”