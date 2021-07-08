Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Big Boy to stop in town

By From Union Pacific
Parsons Sun
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 will embark on “The Big Boy 2021 Tour” starting Aug. 5 to celebrate railroad heritage and the communities Union Pacific serves. This is the first tour since the locomotive was restored for 2019’s “Great Race” tours celebrating the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. The multi-year restoration took place at Union Pacific’s steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, following a retirement that spanned six decades.

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Boy#Locomotive#Union Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Pilot Point, TXpostsignal.com

Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 set to stop in Pilot Point

Union Pacific Railroad is sending its Big Boy Steam Engine No.4014 on a heritage tour through part of the southern states it services later this summer. It will leave Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 5 and travel through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas before returning to Wyoming. The steam engine will be making a stop in Pilot Point on its tour.
Prescott, ARswark.today

BIG BOY Locomotive Rolling into Prescott

The Union Pacific #4014 Steam Locomotive will once again be stopping overnight in Prescott, AR. The Big Boy is scheduled to arrive around 3:45 pm on August 25th and depart on August 26th at 8:00 a.m. The locomotive will be overnight at the Nevada County Depot and Museum located at...
Portland, ORcolumbiagorgenews.com

Big plans, little town

Track and field may be a future link between Maupin and world class athletes; the sport definitely is what linked Michael Bergmann and the small town on Highway 197 near the Deschutes River. South Wasco High wanted a new running track and Bergmann’s background in the sport — including his...
Corsicana, TXCorsicana Daily Sun

Message from the Mayor: ‘Big Boy’ steam engine rolls into town Aug. 15

One of Union Pacific’s original steam engines, known as Big Boy No. 4014, will begin a cross country journey next month. The engine will make a stop in Corsicana on Aug. 15. “Weighing in at 1.2 million pounds, the Big Boy makes a big impression in communities it visits, reminding us of bygone days and the important role the railroad continues to play in our global economy,” said Scott Moore, Senior Vice-president – Corporate Relations and Chief Administrative Officer. “This summer, we are proud to announce that the Big Boy will be back to tour through ten of the states and hundreds of the communities which Union Pacific serves.”
Trafficnavarrocountygazette.com

Union Pacific’s “Big Boy 4014” Coming Through Corsicana

Catch sight of one of the world’s largest steam powered locomotives as it travels through Corsicana. If you are a die-hard train enthusiast or just like to admire these big powerful beasts of yesteryear, you will get a chance to catch a glimpse of Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 as it passes through Corsicana on August 15 during its multi-state tour. According to the Union Pacific website “Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Cheyenne, Wyoming, Thursday, Aug. 5, traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.”
Traffichopeprescott.com

Big Boy returning to Prescott

PRESCOTT – The Big Boy No. 4014 will be in Prescott August 25th for an overnight stay. Departure time is scheduled for August 26th 8:00am. Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, will embark on “The Big Boy 2021 Tour” Aug. 5 to celebrate railroad heritage and the communities Union Pacific serves. This is the first tour since the locomotive was restored for 2019’s “Great Race” tours celebrating the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. The multi-year restoration took place at Union Pacific’s steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, following a retirement that spanned six decades.
Marysville, KSmarysvilleonline.net

U.P. Big Boy to pass through Marshall County

The Union Pacific has confirmed the historic Big Boy steam engine number 4014 will pass through Marysville on the morning of Aug. 9 during its upcoming trip through several states. It will not stop in Marysville so viewers here will have to be in place to see and photograph the...
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

‘Don’t Junk That Old Town Clock’: The Week The Clock Stopped

In addition to the museum at 6th and Adams, Geary County Historical Society also owns the house next door, called Starcke House, once home to Eunice and Walter Starcke. While Walter ran a jewelry store downtown for many years, he was also responsible for the care of the city’s clock in the Opera House — until one day in 1937, when the mayor ordered the clock to be stopped.
Montana StateGloucester Daily Times

Montana town of grizzly attack a popular stop for cyclists

HELENA Mont. — A tiny western Montana town where a grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent and killed her this past week welcomes visitors year-round to the mountain valley community along the banks of a river made famous by the movie “A River Runs Through It.”. They come...
Politicsfox10phoenix.com

Unusual tradition sends old cars off cliff in small Alaskan town

GLACIER VIEW, Alaska - Every year on the Fourth of July, the small town of Glacier View, Alaska sends old cars plummeting down a 300-foot cliff in an unusual celebration of the holiday. Vehicles and other means of transportation are launched into the sky in the annual tradition. The townspeople...
Abilene, KSAbilene Reflector-Chronicle

Big Boy steam engine

‘Big Boy’ steam locomotive will stop in Abilene Sept. 2. Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 will make a stop in Abilene during its tour later this summer.
Omaha, NEfox42kptm.com

A fallen tree after the Omaha storm is worth thousands

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Storm debris has been getting chopped up, picked up and dropped off for the last week. The storm that hit in the early morning hours on July 10 left trees down and uprooted. Tree services have been working nonstop to help homeowners remove large...
Arizona StateEastern Arizona Courier

Letter to the Editor: Arizona needs a Boys Town

There are too many child sex slaves in America. The only real help they're getting is from Boys Town. In 1917 a Catholic priest named Father Flanagan was overwhelmed with street boys. He helped them build their own town. To this day, children run Boys Town. Their schools are rated...
PoliticsPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Bear Paw Festival makes parades great again

Thousands of people turned out for the return of the Bear Paw Parade in Eagle River on Saturday, and Must Read Alaska got to see most of them from our parade truck. The weather in Eagle River was Chamber of Commerce perfect, in the high 70s. Also spotted in the...
Festus, MOmyleaderpaper.com

A town by the name of Festus smells sweet to me

If you grew up in Festus, Mo., as I did, you got used to hearing your town name disparaged, especially when you went away to college, where everybody else seemed to come from towns like Springfield, or Salem or Washington, all among the top 10 town names in the U.S.
Arkansas StatePosted by
BunnyPlaysHere Travel News

The Story Of The Arkansas Ghost Town

Along the Arkansas backgrounds you can find the remnants of old barns and farms strewn about with decaying structures well past their prime. Each tells a story of someone who once was and a way of life long since passed. But not every day do you find an entire city left behind in time.
Wyoming Statewyomingnewsnow.tv

Food Bank of Wyoming re-wrapping their semi-trucks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -The semi-trucks at Food Bank of Wyoming are being re-branded. The semi-trucks are how food gets to every corner of the state. The new wraps help protect the trucks from Wyoming elements. All of the trucks will look the same, making them easier to spot when coming through communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy