Big Boy to stop in town
Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 will embark on “The Big Boy 2021 Tour” starting Aug. 5 to celebrate railroad heritage and the communities Union Pacific serves. This is the first tour since the locomotive was restored for 2019’s “Great Race” tours celebrating the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. The multi-year restoration took place at Union Pacific’s steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, following a retirement that spanned six decades.www.parsonssun.com
