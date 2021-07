Democracy would have keeled over on Thursday if the Washington Post’s slogan was taken literally. The Biden administration admitted it made an error on Wednesday when its guidance for school reopening promoted a radical activist group’s handbook that advocates for educators to "disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression," but anyone who relies on the Washington Post, whose mantra is "Democracy Dies In Darkness," or New York Times ("All The News That's Fit to Print") for news wouldn’t have any idea.