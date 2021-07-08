Cancel
Public Health

Delta variant makes up majority of US COVID cases for first time: CDC

By Samuel Chamberlain
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe so-called “Delta variant” of COVID-19, which was first reported in India, now accounts for most cases of the virus in the US, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency estimated that 51.7 percent of cases reported in the US for the...

nypost.com

