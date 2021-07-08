Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 19:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. Wind damage with these storms will likely occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Stillwater; Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN STILLWATER...WEST CENTRAL BIG HORN...NORTH CENTRAL CARBON...MUSSELSHELL...YELLOWSTONE AND EASTERN GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTIES At 700 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 23 miles south of Grass Range to 19 miles southwest of Roundup to near Billings West End to Fromberg, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. 68 mph wind gust reported in Molt with this line of severe storms. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Billings, Roundup, Laurel, Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Lockwood, Huntley, Pryor, Shepherd, Billings Heights, Worden, Billings West End, Ballantine, Broadview, Lavina, Edgar, Molt, Silesia and Acton. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH