I am WAY too young for this. This is a sentence I’ve said in my head (and occasionally out loud) over and over again the past few years. When my husband, Jon, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor in 2018, we were both just 28. We’re not old enough for this shit, I thought (in the voice of Ray Murtagh from Lethal Weapon, naturally). When Jon passed away last year, at just 30, I thought, This can’t be happening — we’re too young. Now, I’m 31, and whenever I have to check a box to identify myself as a widow — something that happens more often than you’d think — it still takes everything in me not to annotate it with: “This is crazy, right?!!”