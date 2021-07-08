A New Contraption Clamps Your Teeth Together To Promote Weight Loss, And WTAF

Diet culture is the worst. We are bombarded by images of gorgeous bodies and flawless faces. Our social media channels are filled with before and after pictures and claims that a diet, or shake, or magic pill can transform you in weeks. We are being brainwashed into believing that thin is better, and that if you carry any unwanted fat, then you are less. We cannot reach the unattainable, and yet we continue to chase the skinny brass ring, sometimes going to extreme measures in order to get there. Enter New Zealand’s revolutionary Dental Slim Diet Control, the world’s first weight loss device.