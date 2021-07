The Sixer Sense Podcast welcomes the NBA offseason now that the league is done playing games. We begin this episode talking about the NBA Finals. Looking back at the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, the podcast breaks down how Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to dominate in Game 6. Lucas Johnson and Christopher Kline also reflect on Milwaukee’s overall achievements coming out the Eastern Conference and whether or not they will be the favorite team to win it all again next season.