South Salt Lake, UT

South Salt Lake lifts water system health advisory for elevated manganese

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
 16 days ago
City officials with South Salt Lake announced Wednesday the Water System Health Advisory has been lifted for elevated manganese levels.

On June 29, elevated levels of manganese were found at a hydrant testing site in the city drinking water system.

Although there are no federal public health regulations for manganese in drinking water, the measured concentration of the element was above the Environmental Protection Agency's health advisory level and a notice was sent to residents in the area on July 1.

High levels of manganese found in South Salt Lake drinking water could pose health risk to infants

Manganese is a naturally occurring element and not harmful to most people. However, babies under six months old, the elderly and people with liver disease can have negative side effects if they drink water with the high manganese levels.

The city provided bottled water to residents with compromised individuals in their household until the issue was resolved.

The South Salt Lake Water Division will continue to monitor drinking water to make sure it is safe for residents.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

