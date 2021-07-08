Flash Flood Watch issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; York FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Northampton. In Virginia, Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Essex, Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Goochland, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mathews, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Newport News, Nottoway, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, Western Chesterfield, Western Essex, Western Hanover, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond), Western King William, Western King and Queen and York. * From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * Tropical Storm Elsa will move across eastern Virginia Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, bringing heavy rainfall to the area. Expected rainfall totals will average 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches possible. * Areas which receive excessive rainfall will be susceptible to flash flooding. Low-lying, poor drainage, and normally flood prone areas could become flooded.