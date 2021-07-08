Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amelia County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; York FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Northampton. In Virginia, Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Essex, Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Goochland, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mathews, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Newport News, Nottoway, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, Western Chesterfield, Western Essex, Western Hanover, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond), Western King William, Western King and Queen and York. * From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * Tropical Storm Elsa will move across eastern Virginia Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, bringing heavy rainfall to the area. Expected rainfall totals will average 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches possible. * Areas which receive excessive rainfall will be susceptible to flash flooding. Low-lying, poor drainage, and normally flood prone areas could become flooded.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
King William County, VA
County
Prince George County, VA
County
Mathews County, VA
County
Prince Edward County, VA
County
Greensville County, VA
County
Surry County, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
County
King And Queen County, VA
County
Sussex County, VA
County
Dinwiddie County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
County
Caroline County, VA
County
Essex County, VA
County
Charles City County, VA
County
Henrico County, VA
County
Powhatan County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Goochland, VA
County
New Kent County, VA
County
Mecklenburg County, VA
County
Isle Of Wight County, VA
County
Southampton County, VA
County
Middlesex County, VA
County
Goochland County, VA
County
Brunswick County, VA
County
York County, VA
County
Gloucester County, VA
County
Amelia County, VA
City
Surry, VA
City
Charles City, VA
City
Powhatan, VA
County
Nottoway County, VA
County
Chesterfield County, VA
County
James City County, VA
City
Hanover, VA
County
Lunenburg County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Powhatan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Eastern Hanover#Eastern Henrico#Eastern King William#Newport News#Western#Isle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy